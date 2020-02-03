|
Arlene R. Gura
CHAPEL HILL
Mrs. Arlene R. Gura, 83, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at UNC Hospital.
Mrs. Gura was born on May 6, 1936 to the late Hershel and Pauline Binder in Chicago, IL. She was a psychotherapist as well as a fine arts teacher and abstract expressionist. Mrs. Gura worked as a Docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA. From 2003 –2013.
Mrs. Gura is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gerald Gura; brother, Irving Binder.
Mrs. Gura is survived by her daughters, Ila Berkley (Jordan), Gabrielle Gura-Gold (Barry); son, Jason Gura; brother, Howard Binder (Sandra); grandchildren, Chelsea Gold, Sasha Gold and Jonah Berkley, nieces, Myan Binder, Amanda Binder, Robin Binder-Knapp (Kenny), Shelley Binder.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Judea Reform Congregation. Officiating will be Rabbi Matthew Soffer. A graveside service will take place at a later date at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020