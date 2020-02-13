|
|
Arlene Del Balzo Ray
August 17th 1934-February 10, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Arlene Del Balzo Ray, 85 of Raleigh, NC passed away on February 10th, 2020. Arlene was born in Queens, New York on August 17th, 1934. She was married to Kenneth Ray on July 9th, 1955. Arlene is survived by her spouse Kenneth Ray; her children, Clifford Ray and wife Mary Ann Ahearne-Ray, Karen Ray, Denise Ray Clark and husband Joseph, Brian Ray and wife Callie; her grandchildren, Joshua Clark and wife Kristen, Hannah Adams and husband Shawver, Connor Clark, Joel, Helen and Paul Ahearne-Ray, Amanda, Ashlyn, Carson and Davis Ray; great granddaughter, Martha Gray Clark; her nieces, Melissa Del Balzo and husband Phil and Kristen Del Balzo; and grandniece, Lauren Covell. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Amerigo and Santina Del Balzo and her brother, Ron Del Balzo. Arlene was a devoted home maker, who when her kids were grown, spent her time volunteering at the NC Museum of Art, St Francis of Assisi, and 10,000 Villages. Arlene was a loving wife, an avid bridge player, a fan of all things Tar Heel and most importantly, a grandmother who enjoyed time surrounded by her entire family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 15th at 1:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends after the Mass at a reception in her honor at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Parish Outreach.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020