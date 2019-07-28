|
Arlene Joyce Straight
February 9, 1933 - July 20, 2019
Raleigh
Arlene Joyce Straight was born in Bridgeport CT on February 9, 1933 to Neil and Winifred Taylor and went to her eternal rest on July 20, 2019. The family will be ever grateful to the staff of the William M. Dunlap Center for Caring in Raleigh for their compassionate care and support.
Always devoted to her family and friends, Arlene was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, caregiver, and friend to many. She is predeceased by her sisters Lenore and Joan and her sons Michael, John and Kevin. She is survived by her loving husband Samuel L. Straight, three sons Robert (Darlene), Samuel W. (Angela) and Christopher, grandson Shawn (Heather), brother Richard Taylor, and her Westie Patrick (AKA "Dollie"), several nephews and nieces, numerous cousins and friends in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, and as well as many loving long-time friends.
Arlene was a fearless woman with few regrets, an avid reader, a joyful world traveler, and even became a novice skydiver in her 85th year! Always vibrant and occasionally whimsical, her green eyes sparkled when she smiled. She rejoiced in the Christmas season and the rare opportunity to make snow angels in the backyard.
Arlene exemplified a selfless concern for others, was conscientious and purposeful in her words and actions, and always endeavored to do the right thing. She held her family and others to high standards, had an "eye in the back of her head" according to her sons, and could express her gentle criticism with nothing more than a raised eyebrow. She was passionate about education, adamant about good manners and social graces, a gracious and consummate hostess, and a supportive and understanding spouse and life partner. She possessed an uncommon honesty, and many learned to never ask her a question to which they didn't want a frank response.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of St. Francis of Assisi Church (11401 Leesville Rd.) on August 3rd at 11am followed by a celebration of her life at North Ridge Country Club (6612 Falls of Neuse Rd.) at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting on one Arlene's many philanthropic concerns, among them the Save the Children Fund (https://www.savethechildren.org/) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate ).
