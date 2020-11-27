Arnaldo Yannantuono

December 19, 1936 - November 21, 2020

Fuquay- Varina, North Carolina - YANNANTUONO, - Arnaldo Luca Yannantuono 83, a longtime resident of Westchester County, New York peacefully passed away Saturday, November 21st 2020. Mr. Yannantuono was born on December 19th 1936 in Casalciprano, Italy. Preceded in death by his wife Celestina, Sister Maria Iannantuono and parents Gemma and Alessandro. Mr. Yannantuono worked for 50 years as a Clerical Tailor, know through-out the country for his quality of work. On April 9th, 1961, he married Celestina Yannantuono, the love of his life. Celestina and Arnaldo moved to Fuquay Varina, North Carolina in 2003. Survived by three daughters: Gemma Celeste Vigna of Clinton Corners, NY, Lisa Naticchione of Holly Springs, NC, and Carol Schonleber of Hurdle Mills, NC, Son-In-Laws: Dominick Vigna, Steve Naticchione, and Grandson: Vincent Luca Naticchione, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Clark Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, NY on Tuesday December 1st from 10:30-11:30 AM. His mass will be at St Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday December 1st at 12:00 PM, 117 Valley Road, Katonah, NY. Burial followed at the Ferncliff Cemetery at 280 Secor Road, Ardsley, NY 10502.





