Arnett Beckett Jr.
1935 - 2020
Arnett R. Beckett, Jr.

June 27, 1935 - October 7, 2020

Angier

Arnett Ray Beckett, Jr., age 85, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Beckett was educated in West Virginia Schools, Marshall University, and West Virginia University. He worked at Union Carbide in South Charleston, West Virginia for 12 years before moving to North Carolina in 1970. He worked as a plant engineer at Mallinckrodt, ITT/Alcatel where he retired in 1991. He then was employed for the State of North Carolina in the DFS Department.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Beckett.

Mr. Beckett was a Baptist who served as a choir director, Sunday school teacher, and he loved gospel music. He also loved his precious dogs, Chi Chi, Gracie, and Benji.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Clyta Thomas Beckett; sons, Philip Beckett (Cindy) and Timothy Beckett; grandchildren, Stephanie Beckett, Hannah Beckett, Thomas Beckett; sister, Karen B. Haddock; nephew, Scott Haddock; step grandchild, Curtis Edwards; and step great-grandchild, Montgomery Edwards.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hedrick, Liberty Hospice Care and many more that helped care for him.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Homecare and Hospice, 105 Hunt Valley Drive, Dunn, NC 28334.

Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
