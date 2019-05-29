Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park
7501 Glenwood Avenue
Arnold Exum Ewing

Raleigh

Arnold Exum Ewing, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 with his son and family by his side. Born on February 2, 1931 in Halifax County, NC; he was the son of the late Battle Ewing and Hellen Hall Ewing and brother of the late Robert Ewing. He graduated from Durham High School – Class of 1950 and from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Following graduation, he served honorably in the US Air Force.

Arnold had a successful and lasting career in real estate. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and was a realtor with Peebles, Benson and Barber Realty, Bacon and Company, and Century 21 - becoming a franchise owner. He was an avid boater and golfer and treasured the time spent teaching his grandsons his love of both.

He is survived by his wife: Josephine Klier Ewing; by his son: Dirk Ewing and wife Jana, of Raleigh; by his grandsons who affectionately call him "Daddy Arnold": Tyler and Nathan Ewing; and by other family and friends.

A Service Celebrating Arnold's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Avenue). Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Transitions LifeCare or in his wife's honor at the .

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
