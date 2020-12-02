Arnold Joseph Shertz
January 21, 2020 - November 28, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Arnold Joseph Shertz, 92, died peacefully at his home in Raleigh, NC on November 28, 2020.
Arnold was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 21, 1928, son of the late Martha Eisen and Morris Shertz. He attended City College of NY and then served in the US Army in Korea as a military policeman.
With the help of his Uncle Oscar Robinson, Arnold got his first job as a delivery boy in a Manhattan printing company AmpCo. He eventually became a top salesman. He relocated to Raleigh with his family in 1972 to pursue his printing career at Litho Industries, Inc. He eventually acquired Litho which he was the president of until his retirement.
Arnold loved playing tennis. He was quietly generous and enjoyed mentoring young people.
Arnold always loved New York City and fulfilled one of his life's ambitions by owning an apartment on the east side of Manhattan where he and his wife, Faith, had many happy adventures. They attended theater, symphony and performances of all kinds. Arnold had a photographic memory about all things theater and could tell you the names of actors, directors and writers of almost any NY performance. They traveled all over the world to experience many wonderful cities, countries and cultures. Arnold's adoring love of Faith, family, friends and Life was impressive and beautiful to behold! Lots of Love!
Upon his retirement, Arnold took lessons and learned how to play the piano, something he had always had a desire to do, and became very adept at playing classical music. You could always find Arnold in the house by following the sound of him humming, singing and whistling his favorite tunes. He was filled with music.
Arnold was proud to have accomplished all the goals he set for himself in this life and to have achieved all of his dreams. It meant so much to him to be able to say that, especially given from where he came as a young man.
We will miss Arnold's loving and kind spirit. He was our hero! Rest in peace.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Grace, Susan, and Hope for their very kind & compassionate care.
Arnold is survived by his beloved wife Faith. They would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on December 4th. He is also survived by his children: Marjorie (Roland) Menestres of Raleigh, and their sons, Daniel and David; Robert (Connie) Shertz of Raleigh; Susan Shertz Kingrey of Raleigh and her children, Gordon (Addie) Kelley and Natalie (Dan) Hall; Faith's children, David (Maggie) Schwartz of London, England and their daughter, Shani; Ricky (Heather) Schwartz of Nashville, TN and his children, Stacey, Matthew, Spencer and Benjamin, and Heather's daughter Madeline; Debbie Schwartz of Raleigh; Lori Schwartz, of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Charlotte.
A private graveside service was held at the Raleigh Hebrew Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders
USA, PO Box 5030; Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030; OR Wake County EMS, 331 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, NC 27601; OR NCMA Foundation/Judaic Art Gallery Fund, 4630 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-4630; OR Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.