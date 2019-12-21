Home

PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church
Arnold McLain


1927 - 2019
Arnold McLain Obituary
Arnold "Mac" Lee McLain

July 18, 1927 - December 19, 2019

Smithfield

Smithfield- Arnold "Mac" McLain age 92 passed away on Thursday, December 19,2019. He was born July 18, 1927 to the late Maurice and Mary Belle McLain in Cabarrus county NC. He is preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Lila Jeanette "Jenny" McLain, his brothers Bobby, Billy and Wallace McLain; and his sister Geraldine Brower. Mr. Mac was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America for more than fifty years and received on the highest honor, the Silver Beaver award. He also served his country for many years in the US Naval Forces. Mr. Mac was a member at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00am with an internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at Parrish Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to the SECU Hospice 426 Hospital Rd. Smithfield, NC 27577 or the Boy Scouts of America online at donations.scouting.org

Online Condolences may be left at parrishfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 21, 2019
