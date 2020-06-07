Arthur C. Christakos, M.D.
Dr. Arthur Chris Christakos died June 5, 2020 in Cary, NC. He was born October 23, 1930 in Batesburg, SC, the fifth child of Chris and Elainie Christakos. He received the bachelor's degree from Duke University in 1951 and M.D. from the Medical College of South Carolina in 1955. After serving a rotating internship and a yearlong Pathology residency at his medical alma mater, he served on the staff of the US Naval Hospital in Beaufort, SC as a General Medical Officer and Chief of Laboratory Medicine.
On completing his military obligation, Art was named a resident in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Hospital of the Medical College of South Carolina. Afterwards he was granted a 2-year Josiah Macy, Jr. fellowship in Cytogenetics at Sloan Hospital for Women at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City.
From 1963 to 1992 Dr. Christakos served on the faculty of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Community & Family Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. In 1970 he established an amniocentesis program for prenatal fetal diagnoses at Duke Medical Center. From 1978 to 1987 he was Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education (Dean of Students) at Duke. Art first became affiliated with Family Health International as a member of the Protection of Human Subjects Committee in 1972 and served on its Board of Directors from 1981 to 2008. In 1989 he completed a sabbatical at the Frauen Klinic of Heidelberg University in Germany, at Nine Wells Hospital of the Dundee in Scotland, and at the Addenbrooke Hospital of Cambridge University in England.
After retirement in 1992, Dr. Christakos was named Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He and his wife of 52 years, Kally, enjoyed travel and watching their family grow before moving in 2005 to Woodland Terrace in Cary. Art took care of Kally during her years of declining health before losing her battle with vascular dementia in 2008. He then lived with his daughter, Eleni, until moving in February, 2015 to Brookdale MacArthur Park in Cary.
A devoted parishioner of the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Barbara, Durham since 1964, Art served on the Parish Council for 12 years, 4 of them as President, and sang in the choir's bass section. He became a member of the Rotary Club of Durham in 1984, sponsored by his chemistry professor, the late Pelham Wilder. He served as club President 1991-92, was District Governor in 1996-97, and became an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Cary-Page.
Art is survived by his children, Eleni Christakos of Cary; Andrew Christakos and wife Cheryl, of Leasburg, NC; Chris and wife Paula, of Winston Salem, and Lia Christakos of Cary; his grandchildren, Jason, Chris, Maria, Nikki, Arthur and Teddy; great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Hannah, and Cheyanne; and his sister, Pauline Christakos of Batesburg, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, Kally, Art was predeceased by his brother, Nick, and sisters, Agnes and Tula.
The funeral will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday in St Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, with the traditional Trisagion litany and visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 N.C. Hwy 751 Durham, NC 27713. Arrangements are under the care of Hall Wynne Funeral Service. For on-line memorials and livestreaming of the funeral, navigate to the obituary via hallwynne.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.