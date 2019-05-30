Arthur "Art" Earl Ferguson, Jr.



April 9, 1947 - May 25, 2019



Durham



On May 25, 2019, I beat cancer. Born on April 9th, 1947 to Arthur and Charmaine Ferguson in Cobleskill, NY, I eventually settled in Wilson, NC graduating from Fike High School in 1965. I set off to see the world as a Navy Corpsman for 4 years then as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist for 46 years eventually retiring from UNC Hospital. Along the way I graduated from the Medical College of Georgia, joined Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and became a Mason.



But my heart was in helping others. I was a youth soccer coach for my boys as well as a FIFA certified referee for many wonderful years. I enjoyed my time with Habitat for Humanity, serving on the Durham County Public Health Board in retirement, and working with the American Cancer Society to help others deal with and live through cancer.



For some reason, I took a shine to refinishing furniture for friends and family, helping them restore family heirlooms. While in Durham I found a spiritual home at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church where I made many friends and served as an Usher and Deacon helping with the Finance and Building and Grounds committees as well as the care team.



Other than my family, my passion and heart was with the scores of men and women I worked with in Scouting. For over 35 years I volunteered with three different troops serving on committees, as a Scoutmaster, and even going to National Jamboree as an Assistant Scout Master. I was proud of receiving the Vigil Honor and worked with Order of the Arrow Ceremony teams for over 30 years with many teams earning national recognition. The OA sparked my interest in making Native American War Bonnets that I would present to all of my "adopted" sons and daughters in Scouting.



I loved my wife Susan and my two boys, both of them my "good son", Russ and Chris who have made me proud every day and can't bear that I am leaving all of them behind. I await seeing them again in eternity.



Art was preceded in death by his parents Arthur & Charmaine Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Susan and sons Russ (Lisa) and Chris Ferguson, sister Donna Pate (Danny) and their children Jad (Victoria) and Jenna.



Friends may visit Friday evening, May 31, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Hall Wynne Funeral Service 1113 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701, where Art was a valued employee for five years.



A memorial service will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave, Durham, NC 27701. Scouts and Scouters are asked to come in uniform for the memorial service.



Serving as pallbearers: Jeff Brewer, Lindsay Putman, Seth Asbill, Lew Boyles, Jonathan Stewart, Warren Pusak, Randy Gordon, Richard Gillespie, David Ezzell and Rodney McDonald



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Art Ferguson NOAC Ceremony Fund at https://donorbox.org/art-ferguson-memorial-fund or by mail to 121 Draymore Way Cary, NC 27519. Payable to Lodge 104 indicating the Art Ferguson NOAC Ceremony Fund on the check.



Arrangements for the Ferguson family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences www.hallwynne.com, select obituaries. Published in The News & Observer from May 30 to May 31, 2019