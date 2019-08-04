|
|
Arthur John VanNatten
May 19, 1948 - July 29, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Arthur John VanNatten, age 71, passed away on July 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Wake Chapel Christian Church, 905 Wake Chapel Road Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC.
He was born in Cobleskill, NY son of the late Herbert L. and Frances L. VanNatten.
Arthur is survived by his wife, of 37 years Sandra Giovannone VanNatten; sons, Brian VanNatten and wife, Coralynn, Greg VanNatten and wife, Stacey, James VanNatten, Darwen VanNatten and wife, Keri, Aaron VanNatten and girlfriend, Heather, Jordan VanNatten; brothers, Herb VanNatten and wife, Linda, Charles VanNatten and wife, Cathy; seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina, NC. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019