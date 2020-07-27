Arthur Patrick Lennon Sr



December 18, 1927 - July 24, 2020



Raleigh



Rich in Irish heritage, Arthur's beloved mother, Mary came from Ireland and his admired dad, James, was a descendant from Ireland to New York City which became Art's home for 50 years. He was one of four boys and as adventurous as they come. Art joined the army and made lifelong friends there. After military service, Art came home from the army and married his high school sweetheart. In time he had four boys, (Michael, Arthur Jr, Daniel and Kenneth), same as his ma and pop. Art instilled values and a strong work ethic in his kids and we thank him! Art's career began with Martin Marietta and he advanced there until retiring. After a difficult decision to relocate for work, Art left his beloved New York mid-career to advance in his field which took him to the Midwest and later to the South. Strong Irish blood ran through Art. As his wife Florence always said, "he will outlive us all" and he did indeed to the age of 92! Art Loved Life and Church! Art has family all over the world but remained in NC where his devoted son Kenneth "Rick" was there to assist him in his advanced years. Art experienced extreme dementia later in life. We Love You Art, go give them hell! If you would like to remember Arthur, please have a mass said in his memory, he will thank you.



