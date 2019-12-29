|
|
Arthur Joseph Tweeten
December 4, 1993 -- December 22, 2019
Raleigh
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Arthur Joseph (AJ) Tweeten, 26 years old, passed away at his parents' home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tragically, Arthur overdosed after a battle with severe depression. Arthur lived life large and had a true love of adventure, from surfing at Wrightsville Beach to hiking the Appalachian mountains with his mom to snowboarding in Colorado and growing up playing hockey in Chicago. He was truly content when working on the family's apple farm outside of Asheville, NC. With his buoyant, charismatic spirit and bright smile, he made friends everywhere he went. Over the past two years, Arthur was pursuing his passion for film at UNC Wilmington and walked at graduation this past Spring. He was incredibly proud of his work in the film studies department, especially the short film - Bouger- that he wrote, directed, and produced. He is survived by his parents, Carrie and Rolf; his brothers, Kent and Jacob; his sister-in-law, Alden; his maternal grandmother, Mary Rodriguez; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Out of respect for the family's wishes to mourn privately, there will be no service. A celebration of life will happen at a later date with family. In lieu of flowers, the Tweetens kindly ask you consider making a donation to Healing Transitions, a place for recovery in Raleigh: healing-transitions.org
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019