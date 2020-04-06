|
|
Arthur Whitfield Fountain
Tarboro
Arthur Whitfield Fountain passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Tarboro on September 9, 1937 and raised in Leggett, Whit was the son of Elizabeth McGwigan Fountain Darrow and Bracey Frederick Fountain.
After graduating from Tarboro High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Whit owned G.H. Fountain Insurance Agency and was later a partner of Fountain, Roberson, Anderson Insurance Agency. He was an active member of Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. At Edgecombe County Memorial Library, Whit served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and President of the Friends of the Library Board. He served on the founding board of directors of The Fountains at the Albemarle. Always interested in his family history, Whit was a member of the Order of the First Families of North Carolina and the Jamestowne Society.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Bracey Frederick Fountain, Jr. Whit is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Alice Weeks Fountain, two daughters, Mary Weeks Fountain of Charlotte, Elizabeth Fountain Combs (Greg) of Cornelius, two grandchildren, Noah Ellis Combs and Mary Elizabeth Combs of Cornelius, aunt, Ann Fountain Tyler of Raleigh, three nephews and one niece and many cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at William and Mary Hart Presbyterian Church. A celebration of Whit's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church or Edgecombe County Memorial Library.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be directed to www.carlislefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 6, 2020