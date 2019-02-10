Arthur William Daniel, Jr.



Arthur William Daniel, Jr., of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2019, at the age of 81.



Arthur was born to Arthur William Daniel, Sr., and Wilma Dozier Daniel on September 29, 1937, in Oak Level, North Carolina. Growing up as the youngest of three children in the beautiful farmland of Nash County, North Carolina, he attended Oak Level Schools, graduating in 1955. After high school, he attended North Carolina State University focusing on Agriculture, and for two years served in the United States Army stationed in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Selfridge Air Force Base in Detroit, Michigan. His title was Personnel Specialist, and his duties involved maintaining financial records for support troops.



After the Army, he attended Carolina College of Commerce and Wilson Industrial Education Center and worked as a Display Ad Salesman for the Rocky Mount Evening Telegram where he sold and laid out display ads for supermarkets and other businesses in and around Nash and Edgecombe counties.



In 1960, he met his future wife, Alice Cannon, a recent registered nursing graduate from Park View Hospital in Rocky Mount. They were married one year later and had two children. During this time, Arthur partnered with his father and owned and operated Daniel's Poultry Farm, managing the production and distribution of farm-fresh eggs to restaurants and supermarkets in eastern North Carolina and Virginia. Upon his father's retirement, he assumed ownership of the Daniel family farming operations which also included Angus cattle and registered quarter horses. He also served as Treasurer and President of the Oak Level Ruritan Club. During his retirement years, he worked for the United States Census Bureau as a Crew Leader and enumerator for the 2000 Pamlico County Census and also as an ATM Deposit Puller for Bantek West, Inc., servicing State Employees Credit Union ATMs in eastern North Carolina. Post-retirement studies included real estate pre-licensing through J.Y. Monk Real Estate Training Center.



Arthur is survived by his wife, Alice Cannon Daniel, of the home; his daughter, Julia Daniel of Kill Devil Hills; his son, Michael Daniel, and wife Kelli of Durham; and his sister, Patricia Daniel Booth of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur William Daniel and Wilma Dozier Daniel, and his sister Faye Daniel Gassaway.



Arthur was a brilliant, highly-organized southern gentleman and devoted family man who enjoyed a quiet life of horseback-riding, golfing, aviation, boating, fishing, landscaping, sports and traveling cross-country with his family and dogs. He was a wonderful teacher, mentor and dog-lover who will remain forever in our hearts.



The family will have a private service at a later date, yet to be determined. Donations in his memory may be made to your local humane society.



Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019