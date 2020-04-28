Home

Arthur Yerden


1946 - 2020
Arthur Yerden Obituary
Arthur James Yerden

August 25, 1946 - April 15, 2020

Cary

Arthur James Yerden ("Sonny"), of Cary, NC, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Watertown, NY, on August 25, 1946 to Arthur James Yerden Sr. and Helen Gertrude Ramsdell. He is survived by his wife, Robin Hassenmayer Yerden; daughters Rhonda Patterson of Jacksonville, FL, and Jill Yerden (Alberto Martínez Inchusta) of Barcelona, Spain; sons Aaron Patterson of Jacksonville, FL, and Craig Yerden (Jessi) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Jacob Patterson of Jacksonville, FL, and Sage Yerden of Greensboro, NC; sister, Elaine Bovee (Tom) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and several nieces and nephews. Art served in Viet Nam 1966-1968 as a door gunner in the 134th Assault Helicopter Company and was awarded a Purple Heart. He looked forward to the annual unit reunions over the past 15 years with his Army buddies and families. He enjoyed volunteering for many years in his community through coaching youth sports teams, leading and participating at church and homeless mission dinners. He will always be remembered in his year round apparel of shorts and a t-shirt with the sleeves cut off. The family wishes to express appreciation to Art's caregivers over the years at SarahCare of Lake Boone Trail (Marcia, Leigh) and at PruittHealth (Dionne, Chris, and Caroline). A memorial service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Wake Funeral & Cremation in Cary is serving the family. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2020
