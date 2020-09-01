1/
Artie Steve Mitchell
1952 - 2020
Artie Steve Mitchell

Zebulon

Artie Steve Mitchell, 68, of Zebulon House passed away Monday, August 30, 2020 at Wake Med. He was born March 9, 1952 in Wilson County to the late Patrick Leonard Mitchell, Jr. and Gladys Virginia Turner Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Surviving: daughters: Holly Rogers (Dale) of Carthage, Brandi Shores (Donnie) of Zebulon; grandchildren: Logan Rogers, Brooke Rogers, Matthew Rogers; great-grandchild, Casyn Rogers; sisters: Linda Gregory, Rhonda Mitchell both of Zebulon; brother, Jeff Mitchell (Sara) of Louisburg; niece, Mandy Smith of Florida.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Wake County or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
