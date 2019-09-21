|
|
Audrey Arena Scott "Scotty"
December 7, 1958 - September 17, 2019
Raleigh
Audrey Arena Scott, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Garden, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Sisters, Stephanie Scott of Raleigh, NC and Jacqueline Stephens of Accokeek, MD; Brothers, Andre Scott (Denise A.) of Charlotte, NC and Otis "Chico" Scott (Denise D.) of Raleigh, NC; Nieces & Nephews, Geoffrey Stephens, Kali St. Hilaire, Audrey "Lori" Stephens, Dante Scott and Sophia Scott; A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special friend, Thomas King.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019