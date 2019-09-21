Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Audrey Arena "Scotty" Scott


1958 - 2019
Audrey Arena "Scotty" Scott Obituary
Audrey Arena Scott "Scotty"

December 7, 1958 - September 17, 2019

Raleigh

Audrey Arena Scott, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Garden, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Sisters, Stephanie Scott of Raleigh, NC and Jacqueline Stephens of Accokeek, MD; Brothers, Andre Scott (Denise A.) of Charlotte, NC and Otis "Chico" Scott (Denise D.) of Raleigh, NC; Nieces & Nephews, Geoffrey Stephens, Kali St. Hilaire, Audrey "Lori" Stephens, Dante Scott and Sophia Scott; A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special friend, Thomas King.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019
