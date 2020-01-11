|
|
Audrey Turner Burkes
September 18, 1937 - January 1, 2020
Chapel Hill
Audrey Turner Burkes, 82, of Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Arch and Edith Turner and brothers Charles and Arch Jr. She is survived by husband Marshall R. Burkes; son Marshall M.; daughter Ardith; son-in-law John Kasprzak; grandson Quinn; family in Ohio; and beloved dog Chloe. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery in Columbus, OH. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Pet Adoptions (secondchancenc.org) or your local no-kill shelter.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 11, 2020