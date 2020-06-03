Audrey Hanes Roberson
June 2, 1921 - May 31, 2020
Cary
Audrey Hanes Roberson, 98, of Cary, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020. A native of Mecklenburg County, Audrey was born June 2, 1921 to the late Robert D. and Ida Carpenter Hanes. She spent her life as a missionary with her husband, William (Bill) Thomas Roberson, in Vietnam and the Philippines.
Audrey and Bill met the summer of 1948 in Salisbury, NC and were married later that year on December 26th. She loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was involved in WMU and enjoyed entertaining in her home.
A memorial service will be held at Westwood Baptist Church in Cary at a date to be determined. In addition, a burial service will be at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, in Shelby, NC at a later date. Please feel free to contact Bryan-Lee Funeral Home for details.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bill; daughters, Amelia Bennett (and husband, Steve), and Nancy Roberson; son, John Roberson (and wife, Amy); grandchildren, Jacob (and wife, Rachel), Emily and Hanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by a son, Hanes Roberson; a grandson, Billy Roberson, and siblings Estelle, Bob, Charlie, Earl, Floyd and JC Hanes.
Donations may be made to Transitions Hospice, Westwood Baptist, WMU or the IMB in Audrey's memory.
Condolences may be made to Bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
