Audrey Rose Morgan Kelly
June 24, 1933 - October 30, 2020
Pawleys Island, SC
Audrey Rose Morgan Kelly of Pawleys Island, SC, formerly of Raleigh, NC, now is celebrating victory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in Candor, NC to Elgie Ann Kellis and Wade Hampton Morgan, Senior, Audrey grew up on a farm with three older brothers during the depression and World War II. She graduated from Rex School of Nursing in 1954, and worked at Rex Hospital her entire professional career, most of it as head nurse of obstetrics. She married the love of her life, Lester Ward Kelly in 1954 and raised her five children with him in Raleigh, NC, celebrating 42 years of marriage with him, until his death in 1997.
Audrey was a devoted follower of Christ, and served faithfully for many years in many capacities at Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC, and more recently attended Pawleys Island Community Church in SC. Audrey followed Christ's example of service, sacrifice and mostly, love.
With joy, Audrey now celebrates with loved ones who went before her: in addition to her parents, her husband, Lester; brothers Hamp, Flynn and Roger, and Hamp's wife Doris; sisters-in-law Dorothy Parrish, Katherine Stephens and Mary Ann Best; brother-in-law Roy Kelly; and many others.
She is survived by her children: Harold Lester Kelly and his wife, Lois; Nancy Ann Kelly Honeycutt; Craig Alan Kelly and his wife, Karen; Larry Wade Kelly and his wife Meg; and Mary Katherine Kelly; and by her cherished grandchildren Caroline Honeycutt, Ross Honeycutt and his wife Katie, Morgan Kelly, Meredith Kelly Williams and her husband Vance, Mary Katherine Kelly, and her fiancé Kendall Wiley Jackson, Hannah Durham, Sarah Louise Kelly, Wade Kelly and Hampton Kelly; and by four great-grandchildren Murray and Millie Ann Honeycutt and Hayes and Graham Williams; and sisters-in-law Winnie Morgan Steed and Martha Morgan, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Services are planned at graveside at Montlawn Memorial Park on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2 pm. The family asks, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that loved ones attending service be particularly cautious and practice physical distancing and wear masks.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Pawleys Island Community Church or Kids Alive, International, 2507 Cumberland Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383-2503.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.