Augusta "Sug" Hutchison DeLeonCarySug, as she was always called except at the voting booth, died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1925, to E. Pearle and Eugene A. Hutchison of Culpeper, Virginia. She grew up in Culpeper and graduated from Culpepper High School. In the midst of WWII, she moved with her sisters to Washington, D.C., where she worked as an administrative assistant and waited in line for rationed items. There she met Norman P. DeLeon when he returned from serving in the US Navy and they were married in 1944.As they raised their family of three children, they moved from Virgina, to North Carolina, and New Jersey. Sug was always active with local groups wherever they lived. She chaired a Child Study Group, was a knitting instructor, enjoyed her water aerobics class at the Y, and played a lot of bridge and golf. Eventually they retired to Cary, NC.Sug was an excellent mother, wife, and grandmother who was very vivacious and was never afraid to "tell it like it was." She instilled good manners and thoughtful thank you notes in all she has left behind. She is survived by all her children, Sherry (John) Bermingham of Newtown, CT; Phillip DeLeon of Harpers Ferry, WVA; and Susan Hoffman (deceased husband Robert) of Cary, NC. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Brian, Eric, Lindsay and Hutch and great grandchildren Jackson and Lincoln.Due to the current health situation, no funeral or celebration has been planned.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander YMCA c/o YMCA of the Triangle, 801 Corporate Center Dr. Ste. 200, Raleigh, 27607. To send checks, please note it is a gift in memory of Augusta "Sug" DeLeon.