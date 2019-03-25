Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Augustine Penny
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Amelia Christian Church
Interment
Following Services
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Augustine Caleb "AC" Penny Obituary
Augustine Caleb "AC" Penny

February 1, 1936 - March 23, 2019

Clayton

Augustine Caleb "AC" Penny, 83, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife Maxine Penny; daughters, Debbe Langdon and her husband Benny, Teresa Moss and her fiancé Wayne Pourron; a son, Dean Penny and his wife Cathy; sister-in-law, Muriel Penny; grandchildren, Seth Langdon and wife Nicole, Hannah Smith, Rachel Langdon, Laine Horton and husband Todd, Emily Dupree and husband Matt, Matt Penny and wife Emily, Elizabeth Brame and husband Mack, Michael Penny and wife Megan; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Amelia Christian Church with Rev. Keith Debord officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at McLaurin Funeral Home. The interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to Amelia Christian Church Building Fund or Playground Fund, 1696 Amelia Church Rd., Clayton, NC 27520 donations may also be made to the Harmony Playground Fund, PO Box 735, Clayton, NC 27527 or at harmonyplayground.org

Online condolences may be made to the Penny family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com - Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2019
