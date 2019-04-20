Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Augustus L. "Gus" Kasopsky


Augustus L. "Gus" Kasopsky Obituary
Augustus L. "Gus" Kasopsky

April 6, 1929 – April 15, 2019

Raleigh

Augustus L. "Gus" Kasopsky, longtime resident of Raleigh, passed away at the age of 90 April 15, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare.

Gus was born in Cold Point, PA to the late Lewis & Stella Kasopsky. He is also preceded in death by brother, John and sisters, Ann & Marie.

After serving four years in the Air Force during the Korean War, he married and eventually moved his family to Raleigh in 1959. Gus was a gentle soul and called many customers his friend while working and finally retiring with the US Postal Service. After retirement, he found enjoyment working another 13 years with the News & Observer until the age of 76. He was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Cathedral and then St. Raphael Catholic for 60 plus years serving on many committees, dedicated usher and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Gus cherished his high school days playing sports and encouraged his son and grandson to do the same. He also liked keeping up with local teams but was always proud and true to "his Philadelphia Eagles".

Though the last 10 years his health caused much pain, his will to live and continued support for his family proved to be mighty.

In addition to his wife Terry Kasopsky of 64 years, he is survived by son Mike Kasopsky (Sue) of Apex, grandson Brooks Kasopsky (Jaimie) of Holly Springs and great-grandson Emerson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 10:00 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00. A private interment at the church's Memorial Garden will take place a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital and Transitions LifeCare for their excellent skills and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church or Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements for the family are under Renaissance Funeral Home. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
