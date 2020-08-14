1/1
Austin Caine Medlin
1999 - 2020
Austin Caine Medlin

Knightdale

Austin Caine Medlin, 21, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2020 after a tragic automobile accident. Austin's dog and best friend, Keiffer who was with him in the accident is home doing well. He was born August 1, 1999 in Wake County to Susan Crosier Marcks and Brian Edward Medlin.

The family will have a visitation at the home Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, 8800 Zeigler Drive, Knightdale, NC 27545.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. The family will greet relatives and friends immediately following the service.

Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Greenville United Methodist Cemetery, Greenville, WV.

In addition to his Parents, Austin is survived by his Step-Father, Quentin Marcks; Step-Mother, Cindy Medlin; Brother, Andrew Cole Medlin of Knightdale; Sister, Taylor Nicole Tharrington of Magnolia; Grandparents: David & Patricia Crosier of Raleigh, Denise Medlin of Knightdale, Bennie Medlin (Glenda) of Wendell, Linda Keepes of Arkansas, Charles & Judy Sledge of Louisburg; Great-Grandmother, Kate Miller of West Virginia; Uncles: David Crosier (Bonnie) of Selma, Brad & Shannon Medlin of Charlotte; Special Cousins: Alania and Alexis Crosier, Leah Augusto, Bradley and Destani Medlin.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
AUG
19
Interment
02:00 PM
Greenville United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
