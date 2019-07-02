Home

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church
100 S. Judd Parkway
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanly Gardens of Memory
2001 E. Main St
, Albemarle, NC
Avalyne T. Frye


1928 - 2019
Avalyne T. Frye Obituary
Avalyne Thomas Frye

Fuquay-Varina

Avalyne Thomas Frye, age 90 passed away beside her family on June 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, 100 S. Judd Parkway Fuquay-Varina, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5. 2019 at Stanly Gardens of Memory Albemarle, NC, 2001 E. Main St, Albemarle, NC 28001.

Avalyne was preceded in death by her parents, Steve Thomas and Ruby Harwood Johnson; Husband, Robert Alexander Frye, Sr. and sister, Kay Thomas.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wall and husband, Dale of Fuquay-Varina, NC; son, "Bob" Robert Frye, Jr. of Highlands, NC and sisters, Jane Click of Plantation, FL and Janice Alridge of Highlands, NC.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019
