Avery Jennene Wheeler Faulkner
April 22, 1960 - October 13, 2019
Wendell
Avery Jennene "Aunt Nene" Wheeler Faulkner, 59, died Sunday. She was born in Wilson County to James William and Rose Faye Wheeler. She worked for 31 years as a licensed sales and service representative at Nobles Insurance Agency.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronnie Faulkner; father, James William Wheeler (Natalie); mother, Rose Faye Wheeler; sister, Renee Driver; brother, Jamy Wheeler (Kathy); special niece, Hannah and best friends, Clarice and Sandra.
Funeral service Tuesday, 2pm, at Baptist Tabernacle Church, 1599 NC-231, Wendell, NC 27591. Family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2pm prior to the service and other times at the home.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
