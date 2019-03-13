Avis Rhodes Hall



June 24, 1925 – March 10, 2019



Angier



Avis Rhodes Hall, 93, formerly of Angier, NC, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on March 9, 2019. Avis was born in Onslow County to the late Guy and Rosamond Rhodes on June 24, 1925. She graduated from Richlands High School, attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College), and moved to Angier in 1951 where her husband Haywood was affiliated with First Citizens Bank. Avis moved to Windsor Point in Fuquay in 2017, where her every need was met with grace and love. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Cecil Rhodes; and sister Madeline Garner.



Avis was Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Harnett County for 16 years and retired in 1990. A member of Angier Baptist Church, she served as a deaconess and WMU director. A very compassionate person, Avis was involved in many areas of service in the community, church and county. She was a charter member of the Lee-Harnett Alliance for the Mentally Ill and a past member of the Lee-Harnett Mental Health Authority. Her interest in older adults prompted her to coordinate and help organize the Angier Senior Citizens Club. As President and avid supporter of the Angier Friends of the Library, she and her husband initiated a fund-raising drive for the Angier Public Library which helped elevate the local library to one of the best in the county. She was named Woman of the Year by the Angier Chamber of Commerce in 1983 and again in 1999.



Avis is survived by a daughter, Marye Rhodes Hall of Wilson; son, Robert Haywood Hall and wife Nancy of Apex; grandchildren David and wife Liz of Knightdale, Eric and wife Christy of Cary, Kathryn, Rebecca and Lydia of Apex; great-grandchildren Natalya, Peter, Donovan, Jackson, Spencer and Mackenzie.



Special thanks to Glenda McLeod, Betty Jo Spivey, Delores Stephenson and Patricia Young for the faithful love and devotion they have shown to Avis and Marye.



Visitation will be held at Angier Baptist Church on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville NC at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angier Baptist Church, PO Box 130, Angier NC 27501 or to NAMI Wake County, PO Box 12562, Raleigh NC 27605.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.



Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary