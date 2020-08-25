1/1
B. Phillip Robertson
1943 - 2020
B. Phillip Robertson

February 1, 1943 - August 23, 2020

Wake Forest

Benny Phillip Robertson, 77, of Wake Forest, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born February 1, 1943 in Wake County to the late Joseph Bennett Robertson and Iola King Robertson. He honorably served his country in the US Army National Guard. After his discharge from service, he worked in auto parts sales and management for 35 years with Motor Bearings and Parts and CJS, Inc. He was a member of Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church and enjoyed being with his family, eating out, NASCAR Racing, cutting his grass and keeping his cars clean. Phillip was a devoted Husband, Daddy, and Papa who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are requested.

Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Elizabeth Robertson; daughter, Jenny Mazurick and husband, Walter, of Apex; granddaughter, Ellie Brooke Mazurick of Apex; son, Phil Robertson, Jr., and wife, Kathy, of Wake Forest; brother, Wayne Robertson and wife, Brenda, of Wake Forest and sister, Sue Williams and husband, Jim, of Rockingham/Wake Forest; a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church, 3328 Forestville Road, Raleigh, NC 27616 or to Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bright Funeral Home
