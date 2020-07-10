1/1
Barbara A. Matthews
Barbara Ann Cain

January 30, 1933 - July 5, 2020

Raleigh

Barbara Ann Cain, 87, died Sunday evening, July 5, 2020.

A native of Wendell, N.C., Barbara was the daughter of the late Harvey Douglas and Ivey Douglas, both of Raleigh.

Barbara spent 30+ years in the food industry working for Krispy Kreme, Hilton Inn, and Dobbs House. After retiring in the 1980's Barbara became dedicated to helping her community. She never met a stranger and was always quick to help those in need. Her biggest love was for her family and she was passionate about gardening.

Barbara was preceded in death by three of her siblings and is survived by a sister, Rose Marie Moore of Raleigh; daughters, Emma C. Furman, of Newman, GA, Pamela I. Lane, of Wendell, Tammy R. Moye, of Wilmington, Barbara C. Morgan, of Columbus, OH; sons, William F. Matthews, of San Jose, Ca, Jonathan G. Matthews, of Selma, Thomas E. Cain, of Morrisville, Charles A. Cain, of Raleigh; 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Barbara's final wish was to be cremated and her ashes spread over a field of wild flowers.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 10, 2020.
