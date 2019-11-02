|
|
Barbara A. Spongberg
May 27, 1928 – October 23, 2019
Raleigh
Barbara Andersen Spongberg, age 91, died peacefully Wednesday October 23, 2019 at The William M. Dunlap Center for Caring (Hospice Home) in Raleigh NC. Barbara was born in Boston MA to Hugo Arthur and Olga (Swenson) Andersen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Arne H. Spongberg and son David C. Spongberg.
Barbara lived in Beverly MA for much of her adult life with a 10-year stint in Gainesville FL in the 1960's. As a young woman in Boston, she worked at MIT, and later learned much of her work involved the Manhattan Project. She loved to dance and was a member of the Swedish Folk Dance Club where she met her husband, Arne. Barbara and Arne moved to Florida with their young family where she was active in school and church activities as well as the fledgling Gainesville Civic Ballet. While living in Beverly MA she continued her volunteer activities with the schools and Second Congregational Church where she was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher. She received her Associates in Early Childhood Education from North Shore Community College and provided home day care for disadvantaged children. Upon the death of her husband in 2007 she moved to Raleigh NC to be near her daughter's family and resided there until her death.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Richard (Patricia) Spongberg of St. Petersburg FL; Mark (Beth) Spongberg of Tampa FL; one daughter, Lida (John) Thoma of Raleigh NC; 9 grandchildren, Lindsay (Joe) Thoma Lewis, Ryan and Evan Thoma, Zachary, Josh, Myles, Ashley and Cameron Spongberg, Courtney (Gino) Spongberg Guarino, and 3 great-grandchildren, Abby and Ian Lewis, Aiden Spongberg. She also leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law Judy and John (Mack) McClintock of Fuquay-Varina NC.
Barbara's family wants to especially thank the staff at Transitions Hospice Home for providing such amazing care, Transitions Palliative Care and Hospice, Visiting Angels, and the Supportive Living staff at Springmoor Retirement Community. These caregivers all helped 'our Mom' live as the independent spirit she was.
A family celebration of her life will be held in the Dorothy Kerr Sanctuary at Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607 on Friday, December 6, 11:15am followed by a reception in the Auditorium. Barbara will be interred at the North Beverly Cemetery, Beverly MA with a graveside service in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions Lifecare, Raleigh NC or online Transitionslifecare.org/donate.
Condolences can be shared at http://www.cremnc.com/obituary/barbara-spongberg. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Carolinas.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 2, 2019