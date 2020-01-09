|
|
Barbara Ann Tilley
Fuquay-Varina
Barbara Ann Tilley, age 88, passed on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Windsor Point.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Alvin A. Tilley and Barbara Inez Stephenson Tilley; brother, A. Roy Tilley; sisters, Hazel Adams, Mildred Morgan, and Elizabeth Matthews and by her nephew and nieces, Betty Rowe, Anna Aldredge, and Fred Morris.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Tilley Bailey and husband, Reese; Richard Tilley and wife, Fayeson; Donna Jaeger and husband, Chris; Jim Adams and wife, Kathy; Tim Matthews and wife, Jenny; Rodney Tilley and wife, Cathy; and Barbara Jane Hecht and husband, Erik; sister in law, Geraldine Tilley.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020.
We had a wonderful Aunt and will miss her! We are so thankful for the kind and caring staff at Windsor Point!
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020