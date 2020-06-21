Barbara Ann Barlow
1937 - 2020
Barbara Ann Barlow

Raleigh

Barbara Ann Barlow, 83, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. Born on January 5, 1937 in Winston Salem; she was the only child of the late Robert and Elva Barlow.

Barbara was retired from the Fairfax County School System in Virginia as a Middle School Teacher. She relocated to Raleigh 20 years ago, moving to The Cardinal at North Hills about four years ago. She was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, enjoyed singing in the church choir and was an avid reader.

She is remembered by her closest friends: Landis and Becky Ferrell and Lyman and Velma Ferrell and their families, known lovingly as "Visa" at her suggestion.

Private Graveside Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at Hayes Barton Baptist Church when gatherings are permitted again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the church - 1800 Glenwood Avenue - Raleigh, NC 27608.

Condolences to the family at MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
