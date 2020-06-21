Barbara Ann Barlow
Raleigh
Barbara Ann Barlow, 83, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. Born on January 5, 1937 in Winston Salem; she was the only child of the late Robert and Elva Barlow.
Barbara was retired from the Fairfax County School System in Virginia as a Middle School Teacher. She relocated to Raleigh 20 years ago, moving to The Cardinal at North Hills about four years ago. She was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, enjoyed singing in the church choir and was an avid reader.
She is remembered by her closest friends: Landis and Becky Ferrell and Lyman and Velma Ferrell and their families, known lovingly as "Visa" at her suggestion.
Private Graveside Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at Hayes Barton Baptist Church when gatherings are permitted again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the church - 1800 Glenwood Avenue - Raleigh, NC 27608.
Condolences to the family at MitchellatRMP.com
Raleigh
Barbara Ann Barlow, 83, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020. Born on January 5, 1937 in Winston Salem; she was the only child of the late Robert and Elva Barlow.
Barbara was retired from the Fairfax County School System in Virginia as a Middle School Teacher. She relocated to Raleigh 20 years ago, moving to The Cardinal at North Hills about four years ago. She was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, enjoyed singing in the church choir and was an avid reader.
She is remembered by her closest friends: Landis and Becky Ferrell and Lyman and Velma Ferrell and their families, known lovingly as "Visa" at her suggestion.
Private Graveside Services were held at Raleigh Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at Hayes Barton Baptist Church when gatherings are permitted again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the church - 1800 Glenwood Avenue - Raleigh, NC 27608.
Condolences to the family at MitchellatRMP.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.