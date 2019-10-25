Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Capital Funeral Home
2205 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC

Barbara Ann Taylor

Barbara Ann Taylor Obituary
Barbara Ann Taylor

Salt Lake City, UT

Barbara Ann Taylor, 83, passed away at 6:30pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah in the company of her beloved son, Lathrop Crevon "Jay" Moses. Attended Hugh Morson High School.

Her former husband, Millard Daniel "Bubba" Hill proceeded her in death in 2006, along with her Father, Kenneth L. Taylor, Sisters, Helen Taylor Wells Latteir of Raleigh, NC and Mary Lou Elliott from Charlotte, NC.

Her Mother, Gloria Evelyn Bishop Taylor is living in Raleigh at the age of 105 and one surviving Brother, Richard Taylor of Kansas City, MO. Survived by daughter, Lisa Hill Turner; Lisa Hill Wertheim; husband Seth Wertheim, with Great Grandchildren, Ethan Talbott, and Trinity Wenzel Wertheim.

Family will receive guests Sunday, October 27th at 2pm; Capital Funeral Home 2205 East Millbrook Road Raleigh, NC 27604

Graveside service to follow at Montlawn Cemetary 2911 S Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
