Barbara Anne Browde
August 6, 1936 - February 17, 2020
Boone
Barbara Anne Browde (formerly Jones), age 83, previously of Boone, NC passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Barbara was born on August 6, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of William Alfred Jones and Esther Hays Jones. In addition to being a loving wife, beloved mother and grandmother, Barbara was a bank teller with Wachovia bank in Raleigh. She was also a proud graduate of the Ellis Country School. In their retirement, Barbara and her husband Joe moved to the high country of Boone where they enjoyed the cool mountain air, performed voluntary community work, and actively participated in the Church and Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church in Boone. In 2015, Joe and Barbara relocated to Raleigh in order to be closer to their family. Barbara is survived by their daughter, Barbara Wilson and husband Mike of Raleigh, and their daughter Laura of Youngsville and three sons, Dr. Joseph (Joe) Arthur Browde, Jr. and wife Marcie of Petaluma, CA, their daughter Samantha and husband Issac Masicampo of San Diego, CA, and their son Ryan and girlfriend Averil of Fair Oaks, CA; Stephen Carl Browde and wife Amanda of Raleigh, their son Stephen and wife Mary Beth, and great granddaughter Ava of Fuquay-Varina, their daughter, Sandra Brouse and great grandson Jimmy of Apex; Thomas Browde and girlfriend Linda Latham of Knightdale, his two daughters, Rebecca Smith and husband Brad of Atlantic Beach, and Katherine Martin and great granddaughter Faith of Pikeville. Barbara is also survived by one of her sisters, Nancy Keiper, plus numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Dr. Joseph Arthur Browde, her three brothers Robert Jones, William Jones, Richard Jones, and a sister, Gladys Jones. Graveside services and burial for Barbara Anne Jones Browde will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Memorial services will follow the graveside services at 2:00 o'clock, at First Presbyterian Church officiated by Reverend Jeff Smith.The family will receive friends, at a reception, at the First Presbyterian Church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Palliative Care or Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Browde family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020