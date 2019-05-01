Services Bryan-Lee Funeral Home 1200 Benson Road Garner , NC 27529 (919) 772-8225 Memorial service 3:00 PM Garner United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Umstead Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Anne Umstead

Barbara Anne Pearce Umstead was born to Walter Plybon and Daisy Leigh Murray Pearce on September 17, 1936 in Nash County, NC. Barbara passed away on April 26, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Care after a long hospitalization.



A graduate of Garner High School, she went on to Rex School of Nursing where she received her RN. Soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, Willis Cranmer Umstead. After living out-of-state for a few years, they returned home to Garner where they raised their two daughters close to extended family.



Barbara had many careers in her lifetime, including labor nurse, Social Director of the Executive Mansion, Manager of the Woman's Club of Raleigh and culminating in building a catering business from home. Elegant Affairs grew into a storefront operation in Garner, serving all of Raleigh before her retirement in 1990. Catering, floral arrangement and creating beautiful surroundings were truly in her blood, as she followed directly in her mother's footsteps during much of her career. Barbara was always an active volunteer, beginning in her daughters' schools and at her beloved church, Garner United Methodist. She held several positions on the administrative board of GUMC, sang in the chancel choir, and served in many other capacities with her church. Following her tenure at the Woman's Club of Raleigh, she was awarded a life membership and continued to be an active member serving in many official capacities including President and Trustee.



Barbara had a passion for travel and became an active member and two-time President of the Friendship Force of Raleigh. She was a curious adventurer and traveled to many countries including Russia, Cuba, China, New Zealand, Japan, and throughout Europe. Her most recent adventure was a cruise with dear friends through the Panama Canal earlier this year, taken in honor of her husband.



While she was very successful professionally, Barbara's family was the true joy of her life. She was a loving wife to Willis for 55 years and a devoted mother to her daughters, enjoying many girls' weekends and mother-daughter outings over the years. She especially excelled at being a grandmother, giving enthusiastic and unconditional love to each of her six grandsons. After her mother died, Barbara became the matriarch of the extended family, hosting large gatherings overflowing with laughter and delicious food, always enough to provide coveted leftovers for all in attendance.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughters Cathryne Umstead Kratt (Bill) and Elizabeth Umstead McLaughlin (Jan Michael), six grandsons Eli Kratt, Ethan Kratt, Justin Studenberg, David Chesson, Zach Chesson and Adam Chesson, brother Doug Pearce (Gennie), brother Charles Pearce (Pat), and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in her honor at Garner United Methodist Church on May 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607-6372. These funds will help to maintain the Sanctuary Butterfly Garden, Barbara's project while President of the Woman's Club.



Donations may also be made in her honor to the GUMC choir fund.



