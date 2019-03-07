|
|
Barbara B. Bergland
Wilson
Barbara Benfer Bergland, 88, of Wilson, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Funeral, Saturday, 2:00 PM, First United Methodist Church. The visitation will be at Wilson Memorial Service, Friday, 5:30 - 7:00 PM.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. John K. Bergland; daughter, Margaret Ann Bergland Shupe, and husband, Rick, of Mooresville; son, Rev. Robert Eric Bergland, and wife, Ellen, of Wilson; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, NC 27894.
Arrangements are by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019