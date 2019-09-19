Home

1948 - 2019
Wilmington

Barbara Brown Hicks, born February 14, 1948 died Sunday, September 15, 2019, age 71 years. Daughter of the late James Pettigrew Brown and Mary Wise Brown.

Barbara graduated Broughton High School - Class of 1966, St. Mary's School, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Master's Degree in Education. Over the course of her career she pioneered special education practices, served as Principal at Western Carolina Center and retired as the Director at the Child Development Center.

Born in Raleigh, NC, Barbara enjoyed living in Gulfport, MS and passed at her home in Wilmington, NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carlos Dean Hicks. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Casey Haake (Sascha) and her grandson, Sebastian, all of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 20th at 1:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 2840.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
