Barbara Bearman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bearman, Barbara (Bobbi) Lynn

Dec. 13, 1943 - June 9, 2020

Raleigh

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Barbara (Bobbi) Lynn Bearman in Raleigh, NC. A native of Long Island, NY, she was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Beatrice Koch and her youngest brother Alan.

She is survived by her husband Keith, her children Brian, Marc, Eric, Brett, and Adam, her daughters-in-law Heather and Karissa, her grandchildren Bree, Aidan, and Danielle, and her brother Mart. And a large contingent of "Honorary" Bearmans.

After a brief hospital stay, she spent the last few days resting comfortably at Transitions Lifecare. A private cremation ceremony was held at Cremations of the Carolinas in Raleigh. Shiva will be at her home. A memorial will be announced shortly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 11, 2020
Thank you for giving me the best years of my life. Thank you for supporting me and loving me. I love you, Grandma.
Bree
Grandchild
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
The Landis Family
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved