Bearman, Barbara (Bobbi) Lynn



Dec. 13, 1943 - June 9, 2020



Raleigh



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Barbara (Bobbi) Lynn Bearman in Raleigh, NC. A native of Long Island, NY, she was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Beatrice Koch and her youngest brother Alan.



She is survived by her husband Keith, her children Brian, Marc, Eric, Brett, and Adam, her daughters-in-law Heather and Karissa, her grandchildren Bree, Aidan, and Danielle, and her brother Mart. And a large contingent of "Honorary" Bearmans.



After a brief hospital stay, she spent the last few days resting comfortably at Transitions Lifecare. A private cremation ceremony was held at Cremations of the Carolinas in Raleigh. Shiva will be at her home. A memorial will be announced shortly.



