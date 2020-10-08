1/1
Barbara Brinkley
1931 - 2020
Barbara Parker Brinkley

January 13, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Raleigh

Barbara Parker Brinkley passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 5th, 2020. She was a resident and friend to many at The Cardinal at North Hills.

Barbara was born in Suffolk, VA on the 13th of January, 1931 to Owen Winford Parker (1893-1981) and Edith Gay Parker (1903-1983). She grew up in Kelford, NC and later attended the Women's College in Greensboro (UNC Greensboro now) where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She became a teacher and taught business education at Ahoskie High School and at Windsor High School. On the 23rd of November, 1956 she married Carson M. Brinkley of Colerain, NC. They were married for 63 years until Carson passed away last year. They were both active members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Staff Parish Committee. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, reading, and traveling.

Barbara will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Her love and commitment to supporting her husband, children and grandchildren was unwavering. She will be greatly missed by all that had the good fortune to have her in their lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Owen Parker and by her husband Carson Brinkley. She is survived by her children: Miles Brinkley, Gay Javan Brinkley Haynes (Jim), David Carson Brinkley (Nina); and grandchildren: Jordan G. Register, Carson-Michael Register, Hayden Marie Brinkley, Victoria Houston Brinkley, and Barrett Carson Brinkley; sister-in-law; Ida Blumberg (Ralph); niece: Carol Ruiz (Jack); and cousins: Karen Pederson and Ryan Pederson; and daughter of Jim Haynes: Mattie Ruth Haynes.

A graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, on October 9,2020 at 11:00am. Flowers are appreciated at the cemetery, or a donation to St. Mark's United Methodist Church (4801 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609) may be made in Barbara's memory. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park,
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
