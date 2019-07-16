Home

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Barbara Carlyle


1932 - 2019
Barbara Carlyle Obituary
Barbara Hagwood Carlyle

September 12, 1932 - July 15, 2019

ZEBULON

Barbara Hagwood Carlyle, 86, died Monday. She was born in Wake County to the late Albert Riddick & Easter Brantley Hagwood. She was a good mother, cook and strong willed. She was loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maryland Ray Carlyle, grandson, Derek Denton, sons-in-law, Steve Driver & Charles Denton, siblings, Geraldine Morris, Charles Hagwood & Mildred Whitley.

She is survived by her children, Charlene C. Cooke (Billy) of Wendell, Gail Denton of Zebulon, Vickie C. Hodge (Terry) of Zebulon, Donna C. Driver of Middlesex, Sherry C. Denton (Russell), siblings, Pauline Carroll and Patsy Creech (Wayne) all of Zebulon, brother, Tommy Hagwood of Raleigh, grandchildren, Michelle Ward, Shelley Dennis, Heather Cooke, Chris Driver & Brandon Carlyle, great grandchildren, Tyler Bunn, Dylan Bunn, Alyssa Bunn, Larissa Driver & Nicholas Ward & great-great grandchild, Rylie Bunn.

The family wishes to thank Coventry House, SECU Hospice, & WakeMed 5A for all their care and kindness.

Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to SECU Hospice.

Visitation 1:30 – 3 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with service at 3. Burial will follow in Social Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019
