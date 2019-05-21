Home

Barbara Clayton Coats

Barbara Clayton Coats Obituary
Barbara Clayton Coats

November 27, 1935 - May 19, 2019

Clayton

Barbara Jean Coats "Gran-Gran" 84, went home to Jesus on May 19, 2019 in the presence of the ones she loved.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles Coats; son, Terry Coats and wife Bebe; grand-daughter, Casey Hardin and husband Milo; great-grand-daughter; Adelyne Grayce; grandson, Hunter Coats and Carly Pruitt.

The funeral service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Amelia Christian Church with the visitation being held from 3 -4pm at the church. Entombment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () or to a . Online condolences may be made to the Coats family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on May 21, 2019
