Barbara Colby Lackey


Barbara Colby Lackey Obituary
Barbara Colby Lackey

September 12, 1921 – April 21, 2019

Raleigh

Mrs. Lackey, age 97, of the Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, died Easter Sunday at the Stewart Health Center.

Mrs. Lackey was the loving wife of the late R. Otis Lackey. They were married for 59 years.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen D. Lackey and wife Ahshun of Broomes Island, MD and Dr. John E. Lackley, III and wife Cindy of Burlington, NC; daughters, Julie L. Zenkel and husband, Robert of Apex, NC and Nancy L. Pate and husband, Dr. C. Daniel Pate, Jr. of Beulaville, NC; eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy C. Paul of Burlingame, CA.

A private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Elon, NC at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Burlington, N.C., White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, N.C., and Springmoor Endowment Fund of Springmoor Life & Retirement Center in Raleigh, N.C.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Bob and Julie Lackey Zenkel at 1001 Swandon Ct., Apex, N.C. 27502.

Finally, the family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Edmundson, Dr. Orr, Cynthia, Rolina, Heron and all the staff at the Stewart Health Center at Springmoor.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 25, 2019
