Barbara Cox Howard
Barbara Cox Howard

September 20, 1932 - April 12, 2019

Raleigh

Today, at 86, mom is finally at peace.

Her last 10 years she battled the devastatingly slow loss of memories due to Alzheimers.

Barbara lived life by example, believing inner-strength can last a lifetime if properly nurtured, by pushing through obstacles and troubles, and knowing how one acts and thinks when no one is watching is what matters most.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Nilla Cox of Raleigh; her husband Arthur L Howard, Jr.; a son, Charles Edward Howard, who died at birth. She is survived by her son, Art Howard and his partner Elizabeth Byrd.

Celebration of Life Service is Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 PM at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh.

Private Graveside Service at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please give to Alzheimers NC (), Transitions of Wake County or plant a tree.

A full tribute is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2019
