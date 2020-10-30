1/1
Barbara D. Tyson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Dixon Tyson

January 9, 1935 - October 26, 2020

Greenville, NC

Mrs. Barbara Dixon Tyson, 85, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Walter Taylor. Burial followed in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family received friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:30 until 1:15 PM.

Barbara, a native of Greene County, was born on January 9, 1935 in the Coward-Dixon house in Hookerton, NC. She was a daughter of the late Edward Arthur Coward Dixon and Julia Warters Dixon. She was a 1957 graduate of East Carolina University, earning a degree in Elementary Education. In 1956 she married Ralph L. Tyson and they made their home in Greenville. She was employed by Pitt County Schools as a Third and Fourth Grade teacher at Belvoir Elementary for a number of years and then began teaching in the Greenville City Schools at Elmhurst Elementary, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority and First Presbyterian Church. She had also attended Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church.

Barbara had a great love of history and kept an active life related to family and area history. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Benjamin May Chapter, NC Society of Colonial Dames, Eleanor White Dare Chapter, First Families of North Carolina and the Jamestown Society. Through the years she held many officer positions in these groups. She was a historian who restored with her niece, Ann Vernelson, the Coward-Dixon House1850. Barbara was very proud that she was able to list the house on the National Register of Historic Places for family celebrations throughout the years.

In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers. Edward Earl Dixon, John Dixon, and Burwell Dixon and sisters, Pearl Jones and Carolyn Stout.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph L. Tyson; her daughter, Gwen Tyson Canada and husband, Kirby, of Zebulon; granddaughter, Kelsey Barnes and husband, Kenan, of Wendell; and great grandchildren,Timothy and Scarlett Barnes.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Visiting Angels for their compassionate care for Mrs. Tyson, which allowed her to stay in her home.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:15 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory S.G. Wilkerson and Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved