Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara DeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara DeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara DeBlanc Obituary
Barbara DeBlanc

Durham

Barbara DeBlanc, 72, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late David Jerry Peninger and Lena Mazelle Thomas Peninger. In addition to her parents, Ms. DeBlanc was also predeceased by her sister, Jerrie Yvonne Robinson.

Ms. DeBlanc retired as an administrative assistant with GTE.

Ms. DeBlanc is survived by her husband, Don Deblanc; brother, David Lee Peninger; sister, Patricia Ann Chambers; niece, Susan Moore Keesee (Bruce); and nephew, Michael Edward Moore (Kimberly).

The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow the services in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hock Family Pavilion at Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now