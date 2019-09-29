|
Barbara DeBlanc
Durham
Barbara DeBlanc, 72, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late David Jerry Peninger and Lena Mazelle Thomas Peninger. In addition to her parents, Ms. DeBlanc was also predeceased by her sister, Jerrie Yvonne Robinson.
Ms. DeBlanc retired as an administrative assistant with GTE.
Ms. DeBlanc is survived by her husband, Don Deblanc; brother, David Lee Peninger; sister, Patricia Ann Chambers; niece, Susan Moore Keesee (Bruce); and nephew, Michael Edward Moore (Kimberly).
The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow the services in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hock Family Pavilion at Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019