Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Knightdale Baptist Church
15 Main Street
Knightdale, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Cemetery
489 Smith Church Road
Roanoke Rapids, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Polky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Fulghum Polky


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Fulghum Polky Obituary
Barbara Fulghum Polky

Knightdale

Barbara Fulghum Polky, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born August 19, 1938 in Halifax County to the late John Wesley Fulghum and Annie Smith Fulghum. She retired with over 20 years of service with the NC Department of Agriculture.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main Street, Knightdale. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 am in the sanctuary.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC.

Surviving: daughters: Dottie Thompson (Jerry) of Raleigh, Linda King of Florida; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Leake of Roanoke Rapids; sister-in-law, Maxine Holloman of Roanoke Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles King and Vane Polky; brother, John Wesley Fulghum, Jr.; sister, Doris Leake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now