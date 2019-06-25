Barbara Fulghum Polky



Knightdale



Barbara Fulghum Polky, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born August 19, 1938 in Halifax County to the late John Wesley Fulghum and Annie Smith Fulghum. She retired with over 20 years of service with the NC Department of Agriculture.



Funeral service 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main Street, Knightdale. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 am in the sanctuary.



A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC.



Surviving: daughters: Dottie Thompson (Jerry) of Raleigh, Linda King of Florida; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Leake of Roanoke Rapids; sister-in-law, Maxine Holloman of Roanoke Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles King and Vane Polky; brother, John Wesley Fulghum, Jr.; sister, Doris Leake.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.



Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019