Barbara Gale Nagy
Fuquay-Varina
Barbara Gale Nagy (nee Payne), 76, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Gale was born on February 13, 1944 to Harry and Eva (Medlock) Payne in Detroit, MI.
She married Michael James Nagy, August 10, 1962. They have two daughters, Lee (Mark) Starlin and Lynne (Stephen) Thomas.
Gale was predeceased by parents, Harry and Eva Payne and brother, James.
She is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her memory to Siloam Missionary Homes, P O box 705, Snow Camp, NC 27349 where they provide free housing and supplies for visiting stateside missionary.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11am at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens at Wake Chapel Christian Church, 905 Wake Chapel Rd., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com