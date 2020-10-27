1/1
Barbara Gale Nagy
Barbara Gale Nagy

Fuquay-Varina

Barbara Gale Nagy (nee Payne), 76, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Gale was born on February 13, 1944 to Harry and Eva (Medlock) Payne in Detroit, MI.

She married Michael James Nagy, August 10, 1962. They have two daughters, Lee (Mark) Starlin and Lynne (Stephen) Thomas.

Gale was predeceased by parents, Harry and Eva Payne and brother, James.

She is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her memory to Siloam Missionary Homes, P O box 705, Snow Camp, NC 27349 where they provide free housing and supplies for visiting stateside missionary.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11am at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens at Wake Chapel Christian Church, 905 Wake Chapel Rd., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.

Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
