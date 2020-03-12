|
Barbara Payne Gotsch
March 26, 1925 - March 8, 2020
Pittsboro
Barbara Payne Gotsch, of Pittsboro, North Carolina died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1925 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Maurice and Mildred Payne. Following graduation from Coldwater Michigan High School, she attended Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. Upon graduation from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Music in 1947, Barbara taught music in the public school system in Monroe, Michigan.
Barbara married Oswald L. Gotsch of Monroe, Michigan on June 18, 1949. After moving to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1968, she continued her passion for music, serving as President of The Raleigh Music Club, a vocal soloist in Our Savior Lutheran Church and other churches, and a member of the Raleigh Arts Council.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Ellen Poe and husband Clark of Chapel Hill, and son Michael Gotsch and wife Cathy of Wilmington; also by grandchildren Logan Poe and wife Lauren Boening, Noah Gotsch and fiancé Caitlin Whittington, and Emma Gotsch. Other surviving family members are cousins Robert and Becky Brunton of Eaton Rapids, MI.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald L. Gotsch, in 2007 and grandson Christopher Poe in 2018.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14 at Orange Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1634 Orange Chapel Clover Garden Road in Chapel Hill, NC. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church 1500 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27606.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020