Barbara Grow
1934 - 2020
Barbara June Grow

November 29, 1934 - April 25, 2020

Cary

Grow, Barbara June

Barbara June Grow, 85, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Cary, NC. She was born on November 29, 1934 in St. Louis, MO. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Grow, of 54 years. She was a previous resident of the Landings in Savannah, GA and Dunwoody GA. Barbara graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. She was a high school science teacher for over 30 years. Barbara was an avid gardener, floral designer and rock collector. In addition, she enjoyed golf, tennis, and loved entertaining family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel Zepf, of Saint Louis, Mo. Barbara was also preceded in death by her mother and father in-law Harry W. Grow Sr. and Mildred A. Grow, and the Mother of the late J. Scott Grow, brother in-law J. LeRoy Cange, and nephew Clifton Cange. Barbara is survived by her son Steven and wife Michele of Cary NC; daughter Tracy Grow of Ellijay, GA; and son Stuart and wife Nina of Hyde Park, NY. Barbara is also survived by her sister In-law Janet Cange of Maryville, IL, 3 nieces, and 15 grandchildren.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
Dear Grow Family, I am terribly sorry for your loss, please accept my condolences. It is my hope you feel comforted. God is close to the brokenhearted and offers a hope soon for all humans. Keeping memories close can help you endure the pain in the days ahead.
K Hunter
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
